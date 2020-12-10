REVEALED: New data shows increase in the incidence rate of Covid-19 in most parts of Limerick

The 14-day-incidence rate of Covid-19 has risen in five of the six Local Electoral Areas in Limerick despite an overall reduction in the incidence rate across the county.

According to new data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub, two LEAs - Adare/Rathkeale and Newcastle West - currently have an incidence rate which is more than twice the national average of 80.2 cases (per 100,000 population).

Only the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District has a rate which is lower than than the national average.

According to the data, there were a total of 268 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick between November 24 and December 7 - down from 370 during the previous fortnight (November 10-24).

Adare/Rathkeale: 216.5 (60 new cases) [198.5 the previous week]

Newcastle West: 186 (51 new cases) [131.3 the previous week]

Limerick City North: 172.8 (60 new cases) [170 the previous week]

Limerick City East: 107.5 (38 new cases) [99 the previous week]

Limerick City West: 106 (37 new cases) [143.3 the previous week]

Cappamore/Kilmallock: 63.2 (22 new cases) 60.3 the previous week]



Nationally the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection are in Carndonagh, Donegal (518.7), Letterkenny, Donegal (322.2) and Claremorris, Mayo (257.9.1).

Eight new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick this evening