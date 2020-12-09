Suspect arrested following burglary at Limerick petrol station

Gardai investigating a burglary at a petrol station in Limerick have arrested and charged a man in connection with the break-in.

The incident occurred shortly after 2.30amon December at a premises on the Dublin Road area of the city.

"Gardaí attended where they saw that a side window had been smashed and a small quantity of cigarettes had been taken. A patrol of the area was carried out but a suspect was not located," said a spokesperson.

After CCTV from the area was viewed, a possible suspect was nominated and a man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested on Tuesday.

He was brought to Henry Street garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court later today.

Divisional Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch is appealing to homeowners and businesses to review their security over the festive period.

"Crime Prevention Officers and other gardaí throughout the country are always available to assist everyone in increasing security both at work and at home. In the winter months, with it getting dark earlier, we can take simple precautions like keeping lights. Make sure doors and windows are locked and don’t leave any valuables on display; this includes your car. We have some great crime prevention tips on the garda website that I would encourage everyone to have a look at,” she said.

For more Limerick news click here