Limerick Food Partnership relaunched after playing a key role during Covid lockdown

The Limerick Food Partnership has been officially relaunched by the Cllr Michael Collins, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick.

The Partnership – a collaboration between community, voluntary and statutory organisations involved in food-related initiatives – aims to raise awareness, improve access and increase the supply of healthy food options across the city and county.

Earlier this year, it played a vital role in coordinating the supply of food to homeless people and vulnerable families in Limerick during the first Covid-19 lockdown. During this time, members of Limerick Food Partnership delivered 8,427 food packages to families across the city and county.

Since the end of that lockdown, Limerick Food Partnership has continued to work with the most vulnerable in the city and county to support them in accessing a regular healthy food supply.

Plans for 2021 include a focus on providing practical training courses for families on preparing and cooking healthy food as well as raising awareness of healthy eating.

Speaking at the relaunch, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins said: "I’m delighted to be launching the Limerick Food Partnership whose key focus is awareness raising, improving access and increasing the supply of healthy food options to its target communities across Limerick.”

He added: “Limerick has such a wealth of food producers that it is important that there is a greater awareness of their produce not just to support the industry but to promote the advantages of buying locally produced, highest quality food and drink. More and more people are concerned about where and how their food is produced so local produce will tick a number of boxes including supporting jobs locally, more sustainable production and climate action, Limerick has proven that it works best when we all cooperate."

Fr. Seamus Enright, C.Ss.R, Joint Chair of LFP, stated: “The Limerick Food Partnership and the Redemptorists are currently working together on the Christmas Hamper Appeal. Getting hampers into approximately 6,000 homes in the lead up to Christmas is probably one of the biggest food initiatives in Limerick each year”.

Professor Niamh Hourigan, sociologist and Vice-President of Academic Affairs at Mary Immaculate College, and Joint Chair of LFP added: “The LFP played a vital role during 2020 in supporting those who were experiencing food poverty in Limerick city and county. This is a very important initiative, which engages directly and indirectly with the homeless, families in emergency accommodation and other vulnerable communities. The work of the Partnership will continue to grow and develop in 2021 providing a vital umbrella network for organisations involving in food poverty issues in the region”.

There have been community-based food initiatives in Limerick City for over 20 years with the LFP in existence since early 2000’s. Limerick Food Partnership is being officially relaunched in 2020 in recognition of the significant issues emerging around food poverty in Limerick city and county.

It provides not only a network and support for partner organisations but is also directly involved in supporting food supply, training and education.

