Limerick-based construction contractor agrees tax settlement with the Revenue Commissioners

A Limerick-based construction contractor has agreed a tax settlement with the Revenue Commissioners totalling more than €400,000.

According to the latest List of Tax Defaulters, published this Tuesday, The Courtyard Associates Limited, which has a registered address at Dolmen House, Parkway Roundabout, Limerick owed more that €250,000 at the end of September.

The total agreed settlement of €412,568.07 related to the under-declaration of PAYE, PRSI and USC. It includes €194,925.74 in tax, €139,672.04 in interest and penalties totalling €77,970.29.

According to the Revenue Commissioners, a total of €260,114.07 remained unpaid as of September 30, 2020.

Nationally, it has been confirmed that 17 settlements with a total value of almost €20m were agreed between During July, August and September.

The highest single settlement of €9,168,064 was agreed by DMG Energy Limited of Trinity House, Charleston Road, Ranelagh, in Dublin.

The fuel retailer and wholesaler is now in liquidation.

The Revenue Commissioners has also published details of court prosecutions which were concluded during July, August and September.

Four of the five cases before the courts in Limerick related to the use of Marked Mineral Oil (diesel) while one related to the failure to file income tax returns.

Fines were imposed by the presiding judge in each case.

