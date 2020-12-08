Burst water main set to leave Limerick village without water supply overnight

Irish Water is working with Limerick City and County Council to carry out urgent repairs to restore water supply to customers in the Adare area following a burst water main.

It's understood a significant number of customers have been affected by the outage which occurred earlier this Tuesday.

"Crews are working to repair the burst rising main as quickly and as safely as possible. It is anticipated that water supply will return by approximately 8am tomorrow morning," said a spokesperson for Irish Water who added it may take up to three hours for normal water supply to return to all customers.

#IWLimerick: Update - For those affected by supply disruptions to Adare & surrounds, works will now finish at 8am tomorrow. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) December 8, 2020

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers," said the spokesperson.

We are working at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

