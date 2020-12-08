Appeal to Limerick people to maintain their efforts to stop Covid-19 following drop in daily cases

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is asking members of the public to exert extra efforts in tackling Covid-19 in their communities, and to exercise caution now so people can enjoy a safe holiday season.

The appeal is being made after Sunday saw one of the lowest daily incidences of the disease across the Mid-West region since September – a welcome development that is a direct result of the public’s determined response to the pandemic during Level 5 restrictions.

However, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of the Department of Public Health Mid-West, says it's important for members of the public to understand that the vast majority of new cases occurring now are associated with activities prior to the easing of Level 5 restrictions rather than activities in recent days.

Eight new cases were reported in Limerick last night - the lowest daily figure since November 6 when six cases were reported.

"When new infections drop to single-digit figures after long periods of high incidence rates, it positively reflects the public’s continued, sustained efforts in fighting the virus locally. It also lessens the burden on our frontline staff. Significant outbreaks are still being managed across a range of settings in the region," said Dr Mannix.

“However, we know from past experiences during this pandemic that these positive steps can be undone and reversed very quickly when people drop their guards. The risk of contracting the virus has not changed since it was first detected, and it is still causing severe illness. People should be extra mindful of limiting their own exposure to risk as restrictions ease,” she added.

People can limit their risk of contracting Covid-19 by doing the following:

Wearing a mask

Keeping a distance of at least two metres

Reduce your social contacts; meet up with a small number of people, and not in large groups

Washing hands regularly

People can limit their risk while Christmas shopping by doing the following: