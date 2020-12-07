Limerick village shines brightly as traditional Christmas Tree takes centre stage

In a year like no other, the Village Hall Committee in Adare village is doing its utmost to bring festive cheer to the community by keeping one very special tradition alive – the annual village Christmas tree – albeit in a different way.

While the annual Adare Village Christmas tree lighting gathering could not take place due to Covid-19 restrictions, the village Christmas tree has been lit up and it shines brightly as a beacon of light and hope for everyone who passes through the village.

The charming Adare Village Christmas tree is a very special tradition. Over the years it has been described by many as the ‘first feeling of home’ as people returned to the area for Christmas holidays with family and friends. The Adare Village Hall Committee were more committed than ever to keep this tradition alive in 2020.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Memory Bulb tradition and it is even more poignant this year. Members of the community can buy a bulb on the tree to represent someone they have lost.

Everyone who purchases a bulb receives a memory card showing each and every person's name so they can all be held in the heart of the community. This has become a cherished keepsake from year to year. These cards are delivered locally by the committee but are posted out all over the world.

Bulbs cost €5 each and further details and information will be circulated to every household in the parish in the coming days.

The Village Hall Committee is also planning a big celebration for next year as Adare will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Lady Nancy Dunraven gifting the first public tree in the country to the community of the Village - a tradition which has stood tall since.

“We hope the village Christmas tree will bring a new sense of togetherness in the village this Christmas and remind people of our wonderful community and the need to shop local and to keep our village alive. We have so many wonderful shops, boutiques, pubs, restaurants, cafes and hotels which we all need to support. The tree this year was funded by a ‘go fund me page’ set up by the committee. This has been very well received with donations coming in from around the globe and we thank everyone for their support," said Paudie Griffin, chairman of the Village Hall Committee.

“The message is loud and clear from Adare Village. Our tree will stand proudly at the top of the village this year to represent our fight against Covid, to honour the people we have loved and lost and to show solidarity with our frontline workers. Covid won’t stop this wonderful tradition! It makes our hope burn brighter,” he added.

