Irish Water warns of supply disruption during reservoir works in Limerick

Irish Water is advising homeowners, farmers and businesses in Adare and the surrounding area of supply outages over several days this week.

The state-owned utility says reservoir works are likely to cause supply disruptions today, tomorrow and on Thursday.

According to a public notice, the planned works are scheduled to take place from 8am until 10am between December 8 and December 10.

Affected customers are being advised to allow between two and three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.

