Limerick businesses Team up for Theo with over €2,000 in raffle prizes including new Xbox

THE whole of Limerick has united behind a Murroe's mum wish to bring her young son, Theo, for a cancer trial in New York.

Eleanor Murnane set up a Team up for Theo GoFundMe page to raise the €375,000. Incredibly, in just over two weeks €352,000 has been donated with a further €15,000 off line.

So many people and businesses are moving heaven and earth to get Eleanor and Theo on an aeroplane in January. One is Pat Kavanagh of AM Motorworks and Tyre Centre in the city.

Pat is an avid gamer who got his hands on a brand new Xbox. Instead of enjoying it himself Pat has decided to raffle it off on Facebook to try and raise more funds for Theo. Entry is by proof of donation directly to the Team up for Theo GoFundMe page.

Pat, with the help of his sister Therese, of Red Dot Design, contacted other business and they were delighted to come on board by donating prizes. It has spiralled and now the prize fund is over €2,000.

1. XBOX Series X 1TB

2. Phillips 43" 4k UHD Smart TV donated by PaqIT Solutions Limited

3. €100 One for All Voucher donated by O Connor Motors 24hr Recovery

4. €250 Voucher for Iron Tusk Tattoo

5. €200 GameStop Voucher ddonated by Stonebridge Motor Factors

6. X Rocker Bluetooth Audio Gaming Chair (worth €200) donated by Eastway Technical Consultants

7. XBox Series X Controller donated by Mike Cosgrave car sales LTD

8 €50 voucher for Level Up Arcade Bar

9 XBox Gaming Headset (worth €100) donated by Damien Derwin Construction



There are also six runner up prizes - €50 One For All Voucher donated by Bob Sweeney Car Dismantlers / Autotowing Ltd and €70 voucher for an oil and filter change at ourselves at A.M. Motor Works.

Pat, a personal friend of Eleanor, and Therese thanked everybody who signed up for the raffle so far and the businesses "who have been so generous in getting on board and donating to a fundraiser especially with the times we are living in when small local businesses are struggling so much".

All proceeds go directly to the fund for Theo - there are no hidden catches or charges. Entry to the raffle is limited so interested parties are encouraged to sign up quickly to avoid disappointment.

Please click here to find out all the details and how to enter the raffle.