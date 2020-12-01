Limerick weather: A cloudy start to December

THE month of December in Limerick will start by being mostly cloudy.

There will be a good deal of dry weather and little patchy drizzle.

Some bright or sunny intervals are expected, with temperatures ranging between nine and 11 degrees Celsius.

More information: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Becoming much cooler and unsettled for the second half of the week with blustery showers bringing a wintry mix at times with some hard night time frosts.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle moving southeastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures of between four and seven degrees in a mostly light west to southwest breeze.

On Wednesday morning, rain and drizzle will clear from the southeast. Sunny spells and showers, mainly affecting the western half of the country during the day. Best afternoon temperatures of five to eight degrees but become noticeably colder as the afternoon progresses in moderate to fresh westerly winds. On Wednesday night, showers will continue and will extend further east, some heavy or hail showers may merge to give longer spells of rain in the southwest overnight. Parts of the north and east could see frost develop before morning as lows drop to between +1 and +5 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

