Joy for Limerick students as projects are selected for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Almost 40 different projects from schools across Limerick have qualified for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021.

A total of 550 finalists, from across the country, will represent their schools and communities at the first-ever virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition between Wednesday, January 6 and Friday, January 8 2021.

Thirteen schools from Limerick will be represented with Desmond College, Newcastle West having the most finalists after ten different project were selected.

Of the projects submitted by Limerick students, 15 were submitted by groups and 21 by individual students.

Nationally, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a driving force behind a large number of entries this year with a quarter of all qualified projects delving into topics on health and the impact of Covid-19.

Projects vary from topics which explore the effects lockdown may have had on different socio-economic groups, to investigations into the effectiveness of different types of facemasks and the impact of hand sanitizer on our skin.

The impact of Covid-19 is explored across all four project categories - Social & Behavioural Science; Technology; Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences; and Biological & Ecological Sciences.

Year after year, the students that enter the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition explore and analyse both national and global social issues which are important to them. Many projects this year touch on direct provision, gender studies, race, domestic abuse, sexual assault, and socioeconomic challenges.

The ongoing prevalence of social media and technology in our everyday lives also features strongly in this year’s project trends alongside a growing trend of safety, our own personal safety and the safety of others. Qualified projects also demonstrate a continued interest in the science behind sports with projects investigating protective sportswear as well as the effects of nutrition on performance.

Over the coming weeks, students will focus on preparing to exhibit their projects and meet the judges at the 57th annual Exhibition.

"For the first time in its history, the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be turned into a virtual exhibition. We are excited to unveil the new interactive BTYSTE platform in January which will also bring the exhibition to new audiences, far and wide. We are looking forward to showcasing the amazing projects from some of the brightest young minds in the country in a new and innovative way," said Mari Cahalane, Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

She added that there will be a full schedule of events suitable for all ages to look forward to in January, including special acts, the Primary Science Fair, and business events, all taking place alongside the showcase of student projects.

Congratulating all involved, Minister for Education, Norma Foley said: “The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is the highlight of the school calendar every year. It gives our students a unique opportunity to explore and investigate their own interests in STEM subjects, and this year is no exception."

She added: "I wish to congratulate every student who worked so hard to prepare and present their projects,all of the teachers who supported them, and parents who have also provided huge support. I wish all of the students the very best and hope that you all enjoy the exhibition in January. I look forward to engaging with everyone involved within the new virtual platform.”

For participants, the virtual Exhibition offers a chance to win one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

For more information visit btyoungscientist.com , or follow @BTYSTE on social media.