BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick falls further as daily figures are released

THE incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen for the third day in a row, figures out this teatime show.

There have been 13 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, with 375 across the last 13 days. The incidence rate now stands at 192.4 in every 100,000 people, down from 195 yesterday, and 218.1 on Sunday.

Nationally, six additional deaths related to coronavirus have been announced, bringing the total number of fatalities across Ireland to 2,028. The national incidence rate stands at 107.8 in every 100,000.

Some 226 new cases have also been announced by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, meaning that in total 70,930 have been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

Of today's new cases, 115 are men, with 109 women. A total of 56% cases relate to people under 45 years of age, with the average age being 42.

The worst impacted county is Dublin, where there are 64 new confirmed cases. This is followed by 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, plus 12 in Louth and Wicklow respectively.

The remaining 61 cases are spread across 16 other counties including six in Cork. Clare and Kerry meanwhile, have under five cases each, according to the statistics.

As of 2pm today, 292 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised of which 36 are in intensive care. It's meant 18 new hospitalisations across the last 24 hours.