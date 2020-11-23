New €20m block opens at University Hospital Limerick

A new 60-bed block at University Hospital Limerick will open its doors to patients this Monday.

The new block, which is located on the hospital campus, comprises four stories, with three inpatient wards of 20 en-suite single rooms over a basement level.

The block, which cost almost €20m to construct, will open on a phased basis between today and the beginning of January.

The first of the three wards will open today; the second on December 14 and the third on January 4 2021.

"As well as an improved experience for patients in terms of comfort, privacy and dignity; it will better allow us to isolate patients and improve infection prevention and control capabilities. The project is also a significant step in addressing the underlying bed capacity shortages in the Mid West which are acknowledged by all parties," said a spokesperson for UL Hospitals.

Following the completion of the build and fit out, a recruitment campaign has been undertaken to support the opening of the now block over the next six weeks.

“New accommodation that has opened in UHL in recent weeks has greatly improved the care environment for oncology and haematology patients and allowed us to increase our isolation facilities at a time when the need was never greater," said Colette Cowan, CEO of the UL Hospitals Group.