Boost for enterprise centres in Limerick as €345k in grants is announced

Almost €350,000 in Government funding has been allocated to a number of enterprise centres across Limerick.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar has announced a total of €8.24m under Enterprise Ireland’s Enterprise Centres Fund.

The funding comes as hubs around the country implement a recovery plan for businesses within their remit over the next six to 12 months.

In Limerick, Ballyhoura Food Centre (Hospital) DAC will receive €28,480; Broadford Community Enterprise Centre €40,000 and Croom Community Enterprise Centre €44,171.

The LIT Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre will receive €87,525 and UL’s Nexus Innovation Centre €145,394.

Minister of State and TD for Limerick Niall Collins has welcomed the announcement.

"Enterprise Centres are a vital resource for business across the country. They provide space and training for entrepreneurs and help accelerate the growth of new enterprises in their communities. These centres across Limerick have been hugely influential in driving economic growth in our local communities. For example, the Croom Enterprise Centre is a vital asset to the community in Croom aimed of creating jobs and employment opportunities in the region, promoting long-term community stability and development through entrepreneurial activity," he said.