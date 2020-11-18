Cyclist taken to Limerick hospital following 'serious accident' in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a male cyclist was involved in an accident in Nenagh, County Tipperary this Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2.30pm at the junction between Emmett Place, Mitchell Street and Sarsfield Street in the town.

The man, who is in his late 40s, was brought to University Hospital Limerick, where his condition is said to be "serious".

Gardaí are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who may have dash cam footage of the accident to contact them at 067-50450.

The scene has been preserved with Emmett Place, Mitchell Street and Sarsfield Street will closed to traffic until a forensic collision investigation is carried out.