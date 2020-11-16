Limerick councillors agree to fund installation of Christmas crib
A crib is to be installed in Limerick City and County Council's Rathkeale offices
Councillors in the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District have agree to pay for the installation of a traditional Christmas crib from their discretionary funds.
At the October meeting, Cllr Kevin Sheahan proposed that a crib be sourced and put in the reception are of the local authority's Rathkeale offices.
Last week, at the November meeting, a council official confirmed figurines for the crib had been sourced and that they will cost around €1,800. The other materials will cost in the the region of €200.
It was unanimously agreed that the cost will be divided between the six members through the GMA system - a discretionary fund which councillors have control over.
Council staff will erect and install the crib nearer Christmas.
