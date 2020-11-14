Limerick weather: Wet at first with a possibility of hail and isolated thunderstorms later

A wet start will extend across Munster throughout the morning, heavy at times. A clearance to brighter spells and scattered heavy showers will follow in behind, with a risk of hail and possibly isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Further spells of rain and showers will feed in from the Atlantic overnight with a continued risk of hail. Mild to start with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees occurring around dawn.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUNDAY: Widespread showers and some longer spells of rain and risks of hail and isolated thunderstorms. There will be good sunny spells though. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, strong on southern coasts, veering westerly and freshening later.

MONDAY: A largely dry start to the day with some bright spells but becoming cloudier as outbreaks of rain and drizzle move into the north and west, becoming persistent at times, with patchier outbreaks further east. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. A band of persistent rain will move eastwards over the country overnight.

TUESDAY: A wet day with a mild start. It will become cooler during the day with further spells of rain and showers and some heavy falls in places.

