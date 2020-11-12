Limerick man facing extradition to Bulgaria granted bail

A Limerick man who was jailed for serious drugs offences in the early 2000s is wanted in Bulgaria to serve an 18-month sentence for drink driving, the High Court has heard.

Mr Justice Paul Burns granted bail to Jonathan Collopy (34) who is awaiting an extradition hearing.

During a hearing this Friday, the judge heard the father of five is awaiting the birth of his sixth child and has begun a car sales business in Limerick.

Mr Collopy, with an address at St Mary's Park in the city, is wanted in Bulgaria to serve an 18-month sentence having been convicted in his absence of a drink-driving type offence.

Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan objected to bail saying he has a concern that Collopy left Bulgaria knowing that he was charged with an offence. He said he faces a substantial sentence and therefore presents a flight risk.

Det Sgt Kirwan said Collopy has 17 previous convictions, mostly for road traffic matters in recent years but, he added, in 2004 he was jailed for serious drugs offences.

The detective sergeant agreed with Katherine McGillicuddy BL that her client and his wife have five children and are expecting a sixth after Christmas. He further agreed that he has never taken a bench warrant in Ireland and that he has a car sales business in Limerick.

Mr Justice Burns accepted that Collopy represents a flight risk but said this can be mitigated by conditions requiring him to live at an address in St Mary's Park in Limerick. He also directed that he enter a personal cash lodgement of €2,000.

A family member entered a separate independent surety of €2,000.

Mr Collopy must also sign on daily at Henry Street garda station in Limerick and obey a curfew between 10pm and 7am. He was also directed to keep his mobile phone charged so that gardai can contact him at any time.