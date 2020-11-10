Lights in town park at Limerick village smashed by vandals

Gardai are appealing for information after vandals smashed the public lighting at the town park in Glin village.

The incident happened sometime during the night of October 28 into the early hours of the following morning.

"A number of lights used to light up the footpath in the town park were deliberately damaged. The cost to repair this damage could run to over a thousand euro," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai in Glin and Abbeyfeale are investigating and are they are appealing to anybody with knowledge of who damaged the lights to contact them on 068-30010.

