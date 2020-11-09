Major funding boost for Limerick's Great Southern Greenway confirmed

Significant government funding has been allocated for major refurbishment works along the route of the Great Southern Greenway in west Limerick.

The Department of Transport has confirmed the allocation of €2.5m in funding for the works which are already underway.

"I’m pleased to announce that we will contribute a significant amount to the Great Southern Greenway in Limerick to support the work of the County Council in bringing the Greenway up to a modern standard. This will ensure that cyclists will have a quality experience all the way from Rathkeale to Listowel in County Kerry," said the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan.

The works, which will cost €5m in total, will see the entire 40km route from Rathkeale to the Kerry Border near Abbeyfeale extended to a 3-metre wide macadam surface.

The project is being part-funded by Limerick City and County Council and the Greenway is set to fully re-open by June 2021.

A total of €63.5m has been allocated to Greenways across the country has been confirmed by the Department.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said: "The funding being made today will go a long way in delivering a safe and sustainable environment for active travel in our villages, towns and cities," she said.