Investigation underway following discovery of man's body in Limerick

Gardai have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man's body close to Limerick city centre.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm this Friday and gardaí from Henry Street and paramedics from the National Ambulance service attended the scene at Liddy Street - near Arthur's Quay.

The body of the man was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out.

"The outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of any garda investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death," said a garda spokesperson.

The coroner has been notified.

At this stage, there is nothing to suggest foul play.