Nominations open for Limerick Garda Youth Awards

NOMINATIONS are being sought for the seventh annual Limerick Garda Youth Awards.

Sponsored by Garvey’s Supervalu, the awards aim to honour young people – aged between 13 and 21 - who have made a significant contribution to the community in which they live.

Awards will be presented to nominees from each of the four garda districts in the division - Limerick city north (Henry Street), Limerick city south (Roxboro Road), Newcastle West and Bruff.

“Awards will be considered for nominated young people who by their presence make their communities a better place to live in. Awards will also be considered for young people who have faced and overcome personal challenges in their lives,” explained Juvenile Liaison Officer Marion O’Grady.

Nominations can be submitted by individuals, community and voluntary groups, schools, youth clubs and other organisations

Nomination forms have alreadt been distributed to all secondary schools in Limerick as well as to a large number of youth organisations.

Nomination forms are also available at Mayorstone garda station or can be downloaded from the garda website, www.garda.ie.

Completed forms can be dropped into the Juvenile Liaison Office at Mayorstone garda station or emailed directly to marion.e.ogrady@garda.ie

The closing date for nominations is November 19.

Details of the award winners and the presentation ceremony will be confirmed later.