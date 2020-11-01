Limerick council yet to decide on remote meetings

NO decision has been made as of yet about whether Limerick council meetings will be held remotely.

Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has signed an order allowing councillors to dial into meetings from behind their computer screen, as a measure during the Covid-19 pandemic, where people are being encouraged to isolate as much as possible.​

Up to now, members needed to be present at the full 40-member meetings, and meetings of each municipal district. This is because the laws meant a councillor had to be physically present to take place in key votes.

In order to ensure physical distancing was being exercised, Limerick council bosses moved its main meetings away from its Dooradoyle office to the more spacious Greenmount Racecourse in Patrickswell.

Mayor Michael Collins said the issue will be brought up in party leaders meetings in the days to come, while Fine Gael’s council leader John Sheahan criticised Mr O’Brien for not consulting with members.

“The minister seems to have brought this in quickly with very little consultation. I don't think the councillors per-se looked for this. I think city and county managers looked for this to get business done,” he said.

The Glin man acknowledged it could work – but identified a number of issues with councillors contributing to meetings from miles away.

“It's very hard to tackle management remotely. The primary place to meet is in the council chamber in my own view,” he said, “If we are debating a commercially sensitive issue, or any kind of a sensitive issue, which might mean council needs to go in camera, if somebody is tuning in remotely, what assurances do the full body have that that person is acting in good faith and doesn't have someone in the room?”

"Who has the power to mute people on the conversation? Is it the chairperson, the mayor, or the meetings administrator? Could a councillor be disenfranchised? If a councillor is sitting at home and a meeting is happening where there's an issue they need to vote on, and a vote is called, and for some unknown reason, their connection goes down, does their vote get recorded? Who is disenfranchised there,” he asked.

Cllr Sheahan also suggested rather than the Dail relocating to the Dublin Convention Centre, perhaps TDs could be mandated to appear remotely.​

Mayor Collins acknowledged it will be up to each member to decide what they want to do.

“​My own personal feeling is we should be dealing with any issues that have to be dealt with from a council perspective, any legislation to be dealt with, we should probably meet physically,” he said.

There are two crucial meetings in the next 30 days – the full monthly, and the budget meeting.

Local Labour councillor Conor Sheehan said remote meetings should have happened during the first lockdown, and has called for professional video-links to be set up to facilitate this now.