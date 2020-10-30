Man who raped ex-partner at Clare home jailed for six years

A man who raped his then partner after beating her with a sweeping brush has been jailed for six years.

The 25-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty before the Central Criminal Court to charges of rape, assault causing harm and production of an article at an address in County Clare on September 11, 2018.

A local detective garda told Michael Delaney SC, prosecuting, the man was in a relationship with a victim for around a year prior to the incident.

He said that in the days prior to the offences, the man was becoming increasingly paranoid about perceived infidelity on the victim's part. The man took her phone and went through it looking for evidence that she was cheating on him.

On the afternoon in question, the woman returned from work to their home to find smoke everywhere, the couch pulled apart and clothes all over the palace. The man asked about a shirt he had found and began assaulting the woman.

The man, who was holding a knife, pushed the woman to the ground and demanded that she say sorry. During the assault he hit the woman with a sweeping brush and threw the knife into a wall.

He pushed the woman onto a bed, told her to shut up and began raping her. The woman managed to get away from him after the rape and gardaí were called to the scene.

The man has 40 previous convictions, including convictions for assault causing harm, assault, breaching of barring order and public order offences.

In her victim impact statement, which she read before the court, the woman said knew the accused had issues with his mental health.

She said that he had taken her phone from her previously so she had no way to call for help.

The woman said while the attack was happening she did not know what was going to happen next and feared for her life. She said she is glad he is in custody for her safety and the safety of others.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott suspended the final 18 months of a seven and a half year prison term on various conditions including that the man continue to take his prescribed medication and abstain from non prescribed intoxicants.

He also placed him post release supervision order for six years.