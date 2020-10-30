Scary times for Limerick schools as more than 50 sanitiser products are recalled

LIMERICK schools are busy this mid-term following the latest recall of sanitiser products.

In a scary development, two days before Halloween, the Department of Education has written to schools recalling more than 50 sanitising products, including hand sanitisers, wipes, detergents, and hand soaps.

It has advised schools of "further safety concerns related to the items, which were all previously recommended for use on departmental procurement documents".

The recall comes after issues were found with the registration of the products during a review.

Donncha O'Treasaigh, director of schools with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, says he's grateful that schools were contacted on Thursday evening.

"It allowed the ETB to check its orders, purchases tracking and identify the schools that were affected. Schools are being supported throughout today and the weekend, where necessary, to be ready for the return of students and staff after midterm break," said Mr O'Treasaigh.

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board has responsibility for three multi-denominational community national schools and 18 multi-denominational post-primary community colleges in Limerick and Clare.

The Limerick schools are are Coláiste Íde agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale; Desmond College, Newcastle West; Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher; Coláiste na Trócaire, Rathkeale; Coláiste Mhuire, Askeaton; Coláiste Chiaráin, Croom; Mungret Community College; Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh; Thomond Community College; Castletroy College; Coláiste Iósaef, Kilmallock and Glenroe Community National School.

Mr O Treasaigh said while recalls like these are regrettable, it is "essential that all due care is taken to allay any concerns of staff and parents and to make schools as safe as possible during the pandmeic which shows no signs of ending anytime soon".

"Given the scale and logistical complexity of keeping schools open, it is important that all measures are taken to support the educational, social and emotional development of our young people. School communities have adapted to the challenges Covid-19 has presented with exemplary goodwill and commitment to looking after students and staff during this difficult time and everyone needs to appreciate the trojan efforts of schools, school leaders, parents and students to this combined effort," said Mr O Treasaigh.

The recall notice applies to all schools in Limerick - not just those under LCETB.

