REVEALED: New data shows where Covid-19 is being reported in Limerick

New data shows the Limerick City East local electoral area now has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick.

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, 133 new cases of the disease were confirmed in Limerick City East (Castletroy / Garryowen / Ballysimon) between October 13 and October 26 giving a 14-day incidence rate of 376.3 (per 100,000 population).

The only other electoral area in Limerick which was above the national average over the fortnight was the Adare Rathkeale Municipal District where 103 cases were reported (371.7 incidence rate).

The latest figures show the incidence rate in Limerick City West is 289.4 (101 cases); 267.1 in Cappamore/Kilmallock (93 cases); 259.3 in Limerick City North (90 cases) and 218.9 in the Newcastle West Municipal District (60 cases).

Separately, 35 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick last evening.