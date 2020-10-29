Retailer with strong Limerick presence pauses all non-essential product promotions
Aldi, which operates three stores in Limerick, has paused its Specialbut promotions for non-essential products
Aldi Ireland has announced it has postponed all non-essential product Specialbuy promotions. All non-essential products currently on sale in the ‘middle aisles’ of its stores in Limerick and across the country have also been removed.
Aldi says it has been fully supportive of the government’s actions to combat Covid-19, and have been at the forefront of the retail response to the pandemic, keeping supply chains open and food supplies moving throughout.
The decision follows further clarification from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation regarding the classification of essential and non-essential retail.
Specialbuy offers on essential products, such as Christmas food, beverage and DIY will continue to go on sale each Thursday and Sunday.
“Irish families have relied on Aldi for their groceries and other essential household items over the past eight months. Ensuring our customers can continue to do so comfortably and safely is our number one priority,” said Niall O'Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director.
“While we understand customers may be disappointed that they will not be able to purchase previously advertised Specialbuy offers at this time, I would like to thank them for their understanding and patience. We are working hard to reschedule these fantastic products once restrictions are lifted to ensure everyone can get everything they need for Christmas in Aldi,” he added.
Aldi has implemented a series of safety measures across its 144 Irish stores including:
- A traffic light system is in place which continuously counts the number of customers entering and exiting the store, showing a green light for capacity and a red light when capacity has been reached. This system, with your cooperation, enables us to ensure appropriate social distancing in the stores.
- Clear markers show the space customers must maintain if required to queue for a short time before entering the stores.
- Clear protective screens at every till.
- Clear markings to show the 2M distance you should maintain when paying for your shopping at the checkouts.
- A self-service cleaning station upon entry to stores for cleaning both trolleys and baskets.
- Hand sanitiser for customers at the entrance to stores.
- The transaction limit on contactless payments has been increased to up to €50.
