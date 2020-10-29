Retailer with strong Limerick presence pauses all non-essential product promotions

Aldi Ireland has announced it has postponed all non-essential product Specialbuy promotions. All non-essential products currently on sale in the ‘middle aisles’ of its stores in Limerick and across the country have also been removed.

Aldi says it has been fully supportive of the government’s actions to combat Covid-19, and have been at the forefront of the retail response to the pandemic, keeping supply chains open and food supplies moving throughout.

The decision follows further clarification from the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation regarding the classification of essential and non-essential retail.

Specialbuy offers on essential products, such as Christmas food, beverage and DIY will continue to go on sale each Thursday and Sunday.

“Irish families have relied on Aldi for their groceries and other essential household items over the past eight months. Ensuring our customers can continue to do so comfortably and safely is our number one priority,” said Niall O'Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director.

“While we understand customers may be disappointed that they will not be able to purchase previously advertised Specialbuy offers at this time, I would like to thank them for their understanding and patience. We are working hard to reschedule these fantastic products once restrictions are lifted to ensure everyone can get everything they need for Christmas in Aldi,” he added.

Aldi has implemented a series of safety measures across its 144 Irish stores including: