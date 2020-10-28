Former Limerick Debenhams store goes on the market

THE former Limerick Debenhams store has gone on the market with a guide price of €9m.

The unit at the junction of O’Connell Street and Sarsfield Street has lain idle since Debenhams wound up its Irish operation just before Easter.

However, protestors continue to maintain a picket on the site, and have been there for 200 days now.

With over 100 jobs lost, they hope their continued actions pave the way for a redundancy settlement from liquidators KPMG.

Debenhams had been based in O’Connell Street since it took over Roches Stores in 2006, with the site a landmark in the heart of the city.

Cushman and Wakefield is acting as agent on the sale, which has a guide price of €9 million.

Debenhams ran over three floors at 134-135 O’Connell Street – from the basement to the second floor – with storage and staff facilities on the top floor.

The entire property extends to 6,699.5sq m (72,113 sq ft) with the ground floor specifically extending to 2,005.8 sq m (21,590 sq ft).