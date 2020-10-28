Former Limerick Debenhams store goes on the market
Debenhams closed its store in Limerick on Holy Thursday last, the store becoming the biggest retail casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic| PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER
THE former Limerick Debenhams store has gone on the market with a guide price of €9m.
The unit at the junction of O’Connell Street and Sarsfield Street has lain idle since Debenhams wound up its Irish operation just before Easter.
However, protestors continue to maintain a picket on the site, and have been there for 200 days now.
With over 100 jobs lost, they hope their continued actions pave the way for a redundancy settlement from liquidators KPMG.
Debenhams had been based in O’Connell Street since it took over Roches Stores in 2006, with the site a landmark in the heart of the city.
Cushman and Wakefield is acting as agent on the sale, which has a guide price of €9 million.
Debenhams ran over three floors at 134-135 O’Connell Street – from the basement to the second floor – with storage and staff facilities on the top floor.
The entire property extends to 6,699.5sq m (72,113 sq ft) with the ground floor specifically extending to 2,005.8 sq m (21,590 sq ft).
