Retailer reopens Limerick store following major refurbishment

Aldi has reopened its store in Newcastle West following an extensive renovation project which has seen it completely refurbished.

As part of 'Project Fresh' the retailer is investing €60m in revamping the layout and design of 144 stores nationwide.

The store, which is located at the Square in Newcastle West, has received a full makeover. Featuring the new layout, it offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings, and new signage that provides a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience.

The store will also be powered by 100% green electricity.

Speaking at the reopening, store manager Aurelija Barbsiene said: "The Project Fresh revamp of our store is great news for our customers. Its new spacious design makes for a very easy and enjoyable shop. Our commitment to our customers is we will never be beaten on price and will always provide the best value.”

Operating three stores in Limerick (two in the city), Aldi has become an established part of the retail landscape in Limerick.

The Newcastle West store participates in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily.

It has donated nearly 2,855 meals to its charity partners to date. The store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with The Butterfly Club just one of several charities availing of the €500 bursary grant this year.