Don't forget to change your clocks TONIGHT !

Clocks change tonight marking the start of official winter time.

At 2am on Sunday, the so-called daylight saving time ends when clocks are turned back by one hour.

Most smartphones and other electronic devices should automatically change but mechanical clocks and watches will need to be put back one hour at that time.

Clocks in most cars and other vehicles will also have to be changed manually.

While the change will mean we get an extra hour in bed tonight, it will be darker an hour earlier in the evenings.

Winter time will end at 1am on Sunday, March 28 2021 - at which point clocks will go forward again by one hour/

While the European Parliament voted to end the twice-yearly clock changes in March 2018, the decision still has to be ratified by member states and the European Council.