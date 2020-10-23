Fraudsters duped Limerick woman into disclosing credit card details

A County Limerick woman who was targeted by fraudsters is at a substantial loss after she disclosed her credit card details over the phone.

According to gardai, the woman who is aged in her late 40s and who lives in the Abbeyfeale area received numerous

phone calls stating that her online shopping account had been hacked and that money had been being taken out of her credit card.

"She received three phone calls in total, one to her landline and two to her mobile phone. She was informed that in order to sort out this mistake she would have to give her credit card details to the caller, unfortunately she did," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The woman was also asked to send a scanned a copy of her driver’s licence which she did.

When she contacted her bank later that evening she was informed that her visa card had been used to withdraw a substantial amount of money that day.

"This scam worked because firstly the caller appeared to know that the lady had an online shopping account with a particular company and secondly the lady received calls to her mobile phone and landline so I presume she believed that because the caller had that much information about her then they must be legitimate. It is very easy for criminals to find lots of information about us online so basically under no circumstances, no matter what a caller knows about you, should you give your bank account details, either debit or credit to anybody, nobody," warned Sgt Leetch.

Investigations are continuing.