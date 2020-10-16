Gardai to conduct additional Covid checkpoints in Limerick this weekend

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public to continue following public health regulations and guidelines this weekend and to play their part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Operation Fanacht will continue over the coming days and gardai say they will be conducting checkpoints on primary and secondary routes across Limerick.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Assistant Commissioner for the Southern Region, Michael Finn said: "We all need play our part in this pandemic. That means limiting your contact with people, wearing face mask when required, following coughing etiquette, and washing your hands thoroughly.

"As level 3 restrictions are still in place, we will not only continue our Operation Fanacht checkpoints, but we will be increasing them and conducting checkpoints on secondary roads as well as primary. We understand that it can be frustrating to be delayed at these checkpoints, but we are trying to save lives," he added.

Assistant Commissioner Finn says it's not the intention of gardai to delay people. "Please stay within your county. Ask yourself, is my journey essential? You are also being asked not to visit other people’s homes or allow others into yours. We all need to do our part in this," he said.

Gardai says normal policing will continue despite the increased emphasis on Covid-19.

"Our units will be out there patrolling and helping where needed. If you need help, don’t think twice about calling us. Remember, we are all in this together, so stay safe," said Assistant Commissioner Finn.

