Limerick Weather: Dry with a spot of sunshine

IT WILL be mainly dry with a short spell of sunshine in Limerick this Friday, according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures will dip to 2 degrees around sunrise, but it will become much warmer throughout the day, reaching up to 12 degrees by 5pm.

At that time, it is expected there will be a spot of sunshine before an intermittent clear and overcast night. Temperatures will dip to 6 degrees by midnight.

Elsewhere in Munster, mist and fog patches will clear tomorrow morning to give another bright day with sunny spells and well-scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in light easterly breezes, veering southeast and increasing a bit in the afternoon, especially on coasts. Cloud will increase in the southwest later in the day with some light rain possible in coastal areas.