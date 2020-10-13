Limerick Tunnel set to go contactless

THE operators of the Limerick Tunnel have announced that motorists will soon be able to pay for tolls using contactless payment methods.

Direct Route has reached agreement with BOI Payment Acceptance which will see the roll out of contactless payment facilities at the Limerick Tunnel and at the M8 near Fermoy.

Up to now, motorists who did not have an e-tag, could only pay for tolls with cash. Now they will be able to use contactless cards or NFC-enabled smartphones.

The advent of Covid-19 has seen a dramatic fall in cash usage across a variety of sectors and a corresponding rise in card and contactless payments and the new card payment facilities will be welcome news to the thousands of motorists who pass through the Limerick Tunnel on a daily basis.

Welcoming the new agreement, Brian Cleary, Managing Director of BOIPA commented: "Our relationship with Direct Route demonstrates our ongoing commitment to growing our network of strategic partnerships. This announcement is great news for any motorist who passes through the Limerick Tunnel and M8 Fermoy. Now, more than ever, consumers want fast, simple and secure payments, which we are delighted to be able to facilitate for motorists utilising these locations.”

Declan Cahill, CEO of Direct Route said: "We very much welcome our partnership with BOI Payment Acceptance to deliver fast and contactless payments facilities throughout our plazas, enhancing our services to our customers”.