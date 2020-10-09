Funeral arrangements announced for veteran Limerick politician Tom O’Donnell

FUNERAL arrangements have been announced for veteran Limerick politician Tom O’Donnell who passed away on Thursday.

Mr O’Donnell died peacefully at his residence in Ballysheedy West, County Limerick. He was 94.

The former TD, Member of European Parliament [MEP], and minister is deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, adored son Thomas, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Monday, October 12, at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue in Limerick city and will be streamed live on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRyEB1puMwE&feature=youtu.be).

Funeral immediately afterwards to Hospital Cemetery, County Limerick. Please follow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing.



