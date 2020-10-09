REVEALED: Significant increase in incidence rate of Covid-19 across Limerick

The rolling 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has increased significantly in all six Local Electoral Areas in Limerick compared to a week ago.

Data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub shows the rate in three of the six LEAs has now surged passed the national rate of 116.4 per 100,000 population.

Between September 22 and October 5, there were 55 confirmed cases of the disease reported in the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District giving an incidence rate of 198.5 (up from 46.9).

There were 38 confirmed cases in the Newcastle West Municipal District giving a rate of 138.6 (up from 87.5) while the rate in the Limerick City North LEA has surged to 138.3 from 28.8 after 48 new cases were reported.

Elsewhere, 21 confirmed cases of the disease were reported in the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District giving an incidence rate of 60.3 (up from 20.1). There were 15 confirmed cases in the Limerick City East LEA giving an incidence rate there of 42.4 (up from 22.6).

The LEA with the lowest rate of infection is Limerick City West where just nine confirmed cases were reported over the 14 days. This equates to an incidence rate of 25.8.

According to the most recent data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre the overall 14-day incidence rate in Limerick is is currently 107.7 - up from 40.1 last week.

__________________________________

Download the Covid Tracker App here