Limerick libraries to operate 'call & collect' service only as Level 3 restrictions kick in

Public libraries across Limerick are to remain closed until the current Level 3 restrictions are lifted

As of now, libraries will re-open to the public on October 28 but the re-opening date is subject to a change of Covid levels by the government.

While libraries will remain closed, Limerick City and County Council says a ‘call & collect’ service will be in operation while all online services remain open for members of the public.

The ‘call & collect’ service will operate at the following library branches:

Abbeyfeale

068 32488 - abbeyfealelibrary@limerick.ie



Adare

061 396822 - adarelibrary@limerick.ie



Cappamore

061 381586 - cappamorelibrary@limerick.ie



Dooradoyle (Crescent SC)

061 556860 - dooradoylelibrary@limerick.ie



Foynes

069 65365 - foyneslibrary@limerick.ie

Glin

068 26910 - glinlibrary@limerick.ie



Kilmallock

061 556160 - kilmallocklibrary@limerick.ie

Newcastle West

069 62273 - newcastlewestlibrary@limerick.ie



Rathkeale

069 64505 - rathkealelibrary@limerick.ie

Roxboro

061 417906 - roxborolibrary@limerick.ie

Watch House Cross

061 557726 - watchhousecrosslibrary@limerick.ie

"All you need to do is contact the branch by phone or email and let them know what your reading interests are. They will then make a selection for you. You will be allocated a collection time to pick up your books, audio books or DVDs at the library’s entrance area," said a spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council.

Limerick Libraries' hugely popular online service providing free access to eBooks, newspapers, magazines, local history, language learning, courses and online story time will continue to be provided.

Under the Level 3 restrictions, Limerick Museum and Limerick City Gallery of Art will also remain closed to the public.

