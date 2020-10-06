Motorist serving 40-year-ban caught driving 'eratically' in Limerick

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Motorist serving 40-year-ban caught driving 'eratically' in Limerick

The driver of this car is currently serving a 40 year disqualification

A MOTORIST who is currently serving a 40-year disqualification is facing prosecution after they were stopped while driving on the southside of Limerick city.

In a post on social media, highlighting the incident, gardai stated the offence was detected after they encountered a Volkswagen car which was being driven erratically.

"Roxboro Road gardaí observed this car driving erratically late at night. The Garda #MobilityApp showed that the driver was already serving a 40 year disqualification from driving," states the post.

The driver was arrested and charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court in the coming weeks.

For more Limerick news click here