Made in Limerick: Artists and designers open 'bright and welcoming' new store

Made in Limerick, an organisation that showcases the craft and work of artists and craftspeople from all over Limerick has opened a new shop in the city centre.

The group of 12 artists and designers have been collaborating at a premises at Thomas Street for more than four years.

The new premises, at 113 Lower Henry Street (near the Limerick Museum), will showcase the groups of handmade high quality arts and crafts in what is a bright, airy and welcoming new space.

"Movers and shakers in arts, crafts and design, we go hand-in-glove with Limerick City. Our aim is to provide a one-stop local handmade gift gallery for locals and tourists alike. As an integral part of the fabric of the city, our members are delighted to welcome our loyal customers and also newcomers to 113 Lower Henry Street," said a spokesperson.

Made-Limerick is unique, being the only Arts and Crafts co-operative in the city. Its products are varied and include jewellery, ceramics, knitwear, linen/silk textiles, paintings, decorative glass, wood products, framed artworks and skincare products.