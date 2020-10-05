Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick doubles in a week

THE latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has more than doubled in a week.

According to the HPSC, 133 confirmed cases of the disease were reported in Limerick between September 20 and October 3 giving an incidence rate of 68.2 per 100,000 population.

This compares to the 65 confirmed cases which were reported between September 14 and September 27 - an incidence rate of 33.4.

While there is concern at the increase in cases in Limerick in recent days, including 55 at the weekend, the 14-day incidence rate locally is still considerably lower than the national rate of 107.89.

#Limerick #COVID19 rate up to 68.20 in just 3 days after period of fall per @hpscireland 14-day report-still well below nat. rate of 107.4,down from 108.0.The Country awaits outcome of talks now taking place between Gov. & @CMOIreland of #NPHET. Response must be proportionate. pic.twitter.com/4GFQInEfud — Kieran O’Donnell TD for Limerick City Constituency (@kodonnellLK) October 5, 2020

According to the latest HPSC data, the 14-day incidence rate in Donegal is 265.1 while the rate in Dublin is 162.6. Other counties with a rate which is higher than the national rate are Monaghan, 177.6; Roscommon 159.6 and Longford 132.1.

The Government will meet later today to discuss a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team to introduce Level 5 restrictions across the country.