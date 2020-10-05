Limerick content creator raising funds for charity with Deadline Day live-stream

LIMERICK content creator Matt Hayes will live stream during Transfer Deadline Day which takes place today/

Matt Hayes from Raheen is a Tottenham Hotspur fan and produces content about the club.

His YouTube channel, Matt Hayes - Tottenham Blog, has over 3,300 subscribers and has amassed over 400,000 views since it was launched in May 2019.

Matt is raising money for the JE3 Foundation, which is a charity set up under former Tottenham Hotspur left-back and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh’s name, who tragically died last year. Justin went into cardiac arrest and passed away five days later.

“The foundation in question were going to raise a lot of funds from a Tottenham game a few weeks ago but the game was postponed so they missed out on a lot. That's why I chose them,” Matt said.

Leyton Orient FC and Tottenham were scheduled to face each other in a Carabao Cup game but it was called-off due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Leyton Orient team.

Tottenham planned to auction the match-worn shirts with the proceeds going to the JE3 Foundation. As the game didn’t take place, the club auctioned off the match-worn shirts from their Carabao Cup clash with rivals Chelsea instead.

Tottenham fans rallied in support of Leyton Orient by spending approximately £20,000 on Orient club merchandise to help them with the financial troubles during Covid-19. Tottenham striker Harry Kane spent the 2011/12 season on loan at Leyton Orient and has sponsored their shirts for this season.

Kane split the proceeds between three charitable causes, with the home shirt displaying a thank you message to the NHS heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, the away shirt showing Haven House Children's Hospice's logo and the third kit donated to mental health charity Mind.

“I'm bringing on various guests throughout the day so I'm hoping that will break the day up a bit," said Matt who plans to remain 'on air' until the transfer window closes at 11pm.

Matt aims to raise €250 for the JE3 Foundation.

“I want to aim for something that will be really beneficial to the charity but also something that is achievable. I think I might set the initial goal at €250 and then increase it if we reach that. As an added incentive too, I'm going to match every €10 raised with €1 of my own for the first €250 donated,” he said.

Other Tottenham Hotspur content creators will feature on the live stream throughout the day.

“I'm hoping they can bring a large following to the stream with them and, in turn, increase the donations we receive, Matt concluded.

