Garda appeal to locate three men following hammer attack at Limerick property

Gardai are appealing for information after three men, armed with hammers, smashed the front door of a house in the city centre.

The bizzare incident happened at Smiths Lane, Cathedral Place last Sunday afternoon.

"At exactly 1pm, three males jumped out of a silver car which had a 06 registration plate. All three had hammers and they ran up to one of the houses and tried to smash down the front door," said Garda John Finnerty.

"Fortunately, for the owner, they did not succeed. They jumped back into the silver car and sped away from the scene. This incident only took a matter of seconds. The only description we have of the thieves is that they were all wearing tracksuits," he added.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who witnessed the incident to contact them.

"This was a rather unusual incident to take place at lunchtime on a Sunday. Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at 061 212400," said Garda Finnerty.

For more Limerick news click here