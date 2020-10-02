Expressions of interest sought ahead of oral hearing into controversial plans for Limerick plant

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking expressions of interest from people who may want to participate in the upcoming oral hearing into Irish Cement’s plans for Mungret.

As part of a €10m renewal plan, the firm is seeking to phase out the use of fossil fuels at its local plant, replacing it with compressed waste and used tyres.

The project has led to opposition from residents who are concerned the impact the reforms will have on the local environment. Around 3,000 locals have already objected to the EPA which will ultimately grant the firm an operating licence.

But Irish Cement has always insisted that because the burning of materials will be at such a high temperature, the impact on the environment will be negligible.

The EPA was set to hold an oral hearing into the plans back in May, but the Covid-19 lockdown saw it postponed.

Now it has written to those who originally objected to advise if they want to take part in the oral hearing.

It will be held on a socially distanced basis, with contributors asked to present through video link if they prefer.

A date for the oral hearing has yet to be confirmed.

It's the final hurdle Irish Cement will need to clear before starting production after getting the go-ahead from An Bord Pleanala for the construction aspect of its plan.

This came after a three-day oral hearing back in September 2017.

