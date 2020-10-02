Silence from Taoiseach's office over confusion regarding Limerick's Covid figures

Despite high praise from the Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and NPHET'S Professor Philip Nolan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin caused a stir of bewilderment in Limerick, after he told a press conference that the city was at risk of requiring localised restrictions.

Mr Martin's comments - to reporters at an event in Cork - also prompted at least one local TD to seek clarification as they appeared to contradict the date published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Fine Gael's Kieran O'Donnell has confirmed that he contacted the Taoiseach and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly “to have these inconsistencies addressed”.

In a statement he said: “This remark by an Taoiseach linking increasing Covid-19 rates to Limerick city urban areas caused a great degree of surprise and anxiety here, when you consider we have seen a decreasing rate of Covid-19 here."

While there was some concern a number of weeks ago, the latest data from the HPSC shows the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is currently 40.1 - less than half the national rate.

This reporter contacted the Taoiseach’s office this week, asking if Mr Martin made his comments based on the instructions or advice of either NPHET or Minister Donnelly, and if he would correct his statement.

His office has failed to respond.