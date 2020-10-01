REVEALED: Updated data shows distribution of Covid-19 cases in Limerick

The rolling 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has fallen in four of the six local electoral areas in Limerick over the past week.

However, data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub shows more than a third of the cases reported in Limerick between September 15 and September 28 were within the Newcastle West Municipal District.

According to the figures, there were 24 confirmed cases in the district - an increase of two compared to a week ago. The 14-day incidence rate in the Newcastle West Municipal District is the highest in Limerick at is 87.5 per 100,000 population. However, this is just below the national rate of 88.2.

Elsewhere, 13 confirmed cases of the disease were reported in the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District giving an incidence rate of 46.9. There were seven confirmed cases in the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District giving an incidence rate there of 20.1 (up from 14.4).

In the Metropolitan District, ten confirmed cases of the disease were reported in the Limerick City North local electoral area giving an incidence rate of 28.8. There were eight confirmed cases the Limerick City East local electoral area giving an incidence rate there of 22.6.

As there were less than five confirmed cases in the Limerick City West local electoral area, the incidence rate has not been published.

Overall, the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick is currently 40.1- up from 38.5 last week.

Earlier, the National Public Health Emergency Team reported that ten new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick this Thursday

__________________________________

Download the Covid Tracker App here