BREAKING: Further restrictions on household visits likely to be introduced in Limerick

Further restrictions on household visits in Limerick and across the country could come info effect before the weekend.

According to several reports in national media outlets, the National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended to Government that no more than six visitors from one household should be allowed to visit private homes or gardens.

The new restrictions would apply nationwide and not just in those counties which are at level 3 of the Living With Covid framework.

At present - under level 2 - a limit of six visitors from three households applies. Up to 15 people from three households are allowed to meet outdoors.

If the latest recommendation from NPHET is accepted by government, the new guidelines could come into effect on Friday.

Currently there are just two counties, Dublin and Donegal, at level 3 and it's understood this will not change.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows there has been a slight increase in the 114-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick.

There were 80 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick in the fortnight up to midnight on Tuesday - giving an incidence rate of 41. The national rate is 92.1.