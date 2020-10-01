BREAKING: Tony Holohan set to resume Chief Medical Officer role

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, is expected to return to work next week having taken three months leave for personal and family reasons.

Dr Holohan, who was educated at Sexton Street CBS in Limerick, announced, in July, he was taking time out of the role to care for his wife who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

He had been leading Ireland's response to Covid-19 and became a household name in late February and early March when the pandamic started.

Although born in Dublin, the physician grew up in Limerick. Before he was at Sexton Street, his formative years were spent at Monaleen National School.

Dr Ronan Glynn who was appointed as Acting Chief Medical Officer in July will return to his role as Deputy Chief Medical Officer following the return of Dr Holohan.

Speaking today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he's looking forward to working with Dr Holohan when he returns to work.

"Dr Holohan has done an extraordinary job. He became a national hero when Covid arrived - I think Dr Glynn has done incredibly well when he stepped into the role and I look forward to working with both Dr Holohan and Dr Glynn," he said.