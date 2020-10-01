Limerick weather: Sunshine and showers across the province

THURSDAY will see a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers across the province.

Some of these showers will be heavy with hail and possibly thunder. Any mist, fog and frost will clear during the morning but the day will be rather cool with highs of just 10 to 12 Celsius. Mostly light south to southwest winds will become west to northwest during the afternoon, with moderate winds near the west and southwest coasts.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Showers will become mainly confined to the east and north with long clear spells developing elsewhere. Lows of two to six degrees with some grass frost possible. Winds will be light to moderate, northerly in direction.

Many places will have a dry and bright day on Friday with sunny spells. However, showers will likely affect parts of Leinster, northwest Connacht and west Ulster during the morning, but it should become dry in most areas through the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

