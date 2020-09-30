Motorist stopped on Limerick motorway was holding phone while bringing children to school

A Limerick motorist who was caught holding a mobile phone while driving in foggy conditions had a number of children in the car when stopped, garda have revealed.

Details of the incident, which happened on the outskirts of the city earlier this week, have been highlighted by members of the Roads Policing Unit.

"Foggy start to the morning for a distracted driver on the M7 motorway who was holding mobile phone at the steering wheel while bringing children to school," read a post on social media.

In addition to receiving a €60 fine and three penalty points, the driver was given advice by gardai as to their future behaviour behind the wheel.