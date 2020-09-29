BREAKING: Number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick hits 12-day high

Nine new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Tuesday - the highest daily figure in almost a fortnight.

There have now been 940 confirmed cases of the disease reported in Limerick since the end of February and the nine new cases reported today is the highest daily total since September 16 when ten cases were reported.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre indicates there were 65 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick in the two weeks up to midnight on Sunday. This equates to a 14-day incidence rate of 33.4 - less than half the national rate of 88.3.

Nationally, The National Public Health Emergency Team says it has been notified of one additional death and 363 additional confirmed cases of the disease.

154 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick, six in Clare, five in Mayo, five in Tipperary with the remaining 29 cases in nine counties.

According to NPHET, 172 of today cases are men while 191 are women. Almost two thirds (64%) are under 45 years of age.

Commenting on the figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: "Public buy-in and willingness to adhere to public health guidance remains the frontline of our defence against the spread of Covid-19. The vast majority of people continue to take the necessary steps in their everyday activities to protect themselves and others."

Dr Glynn is urging people to take action if they start to experience symptoms.

"Stay at home and contact your GP to assess your need for a Covid-19 test as soon as possible. If you have been informed that you are a close contact of someone who has the illness, please don’t meet up with other people, including your family or friends, don’t go to work or college, don’t play sport, and avail of a test when it is offered. I know that these are difficult choices for people to make, but each individual effort will make a significant impact on the spread of this disease and, ultimately, on the numbers of deaths that we can prevent this winter," he said.

Six cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick on Monday, three on Sunday, six on Saturday and Six last Friday.